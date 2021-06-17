RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'A player that won the quadruple' - Ghanaians celebrate Charles Taylor as he marks 39th birthday

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media are celebrating the remarkable football career that Charles Assampong Taylor had as he marks his birthday.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kokoto star marked his 39th birthday on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

He was part of Heart’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.

He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.

The wing wizard went on to play for Nigerian topflight side Enugu Rangers, before hanging his boots after a short stint with Berekum Chelsea.

Taylor is remembered by many Ghanaians for his electric pace and skills on the flanks, having dazzled in his prime.

As he marks his 39th birthday, some Ghanaians took to Twitter to celebrate his remarkable career.

Here are some of the best tweets:

