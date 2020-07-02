Thursday 2nd July marks exactly 10 years, since Ghana failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Ghana were on the brink of becoming the first African country to qualify for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, but Luis Suarez’s hand ball prevented Dominic Adiyeah’s header from entering the net and Asamoah Gyan threw away the resultant kick.

Asamoah Gyan has been trending on social media since Thursday morning as the world remembered ten years, since Ghana missed the opportunity to emerge as the first African country to reach the last four of the FIFA World Cup.

The former Sunderland striker has taken to his Twitter handle to state that he is monitoring what is happening and he has realised that people celebrate failure more than achievement. But his family is proud of him.

The 35-year-old is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

Asamoah Gyan currently plays for NorthEast United in the Indian topflight league.