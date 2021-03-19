The Black Stars are set to face South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in the final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

On Thursday, Akonnor named a 29-man squad for the two games but his player selection has become a matter of controversy.

While the likes of Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey didn’t make the squad due to COVID-19 challenges, a chunk of the local-based players have also been dropped.

One player whose inclusion has divided opinions is Kwame Afriyie Poku who plays for English fourth-tier side Colchester United.

Meanwhile, the exclusion of Ghana Premier League top-scorer Diawusie Taylor has also been criticised by a section of the public.

Here are some reactions from CK Akonnor’s latest Black Stars call-up: