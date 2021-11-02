Ghana's Frank Acheampong rated among top 3 fastest wingers in FIFA 22

The former Anderlecht forward’s speed is only bettered by Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Traore has been rated as the fastest player in FIFA 22 with a pace percentage of 96, while Vinicius Junior follows with a pace rating of 95.

Acheampong, however, has an overall rating of 77 and is prised at £10 million for gamers who want to have him in their team.

Meanwhile, Ghana and African football legend Abedi Ayew Pele has been added to EA Sports’ FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) Heroes squad.

The 56-year-old is among nine players from across the world who were revealed to be FUT Heroes in July.

The others are Robbie Keane, Jorge Campos, Clint Dempsey, Mario Gomez, Tim Cahill, Diego Milito, Fernando Morientes and Sami Al-Jaber.

Below are the five fastest wingers in FIFA 22, as rated by Radio Times

Adama Traore – RW, pace 96, overall 78, potential 81, age 25, price £16.5 million

Vinicius Jr – LW, pace 95, overall 80, potential 90, age 21, price £52 million

Frank Acheampong – LW, pace 94, overall 77, potential 77, age 28, price £10 million

Ismaila Sarr – RW, pace 94, overall 78, potential 86, age 23, price £28 million