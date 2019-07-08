Kwesi Appiah will have all his team intact with the exception of injured Christian Atsu as they head into their cash against Tunisia.

James Kwesi Appiah is expected to make some changes to his team that played against Guinea Bissau in the group stage.

Richard Ofori has won the hearts of Ghanaians with his fantastic saves that rescued Black Stars on several occasions in the group stage, hence he has an automatic spot in post.

Kwesi Appiah will maintain Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman on the right and left sides of the lateral defence respectively.

John Boye and Joseph Aidoo are likely to be replaced by Kassim Nuhu and Jonathan Mensah after their return from suspension and injury, respectively in the centre back.

Afriyie Acquah is likely to earn a starting berth in the midfield after bringing much stability in Ghana's midfield when he came on as a substitute in their 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau. It gave Thomas Partey the chance to move upfield and scored in the process.

Mubarak Wakaso who was named the man of the match against the African Wild Dogs will partner Acquah in the centre of the pack.

Coach Appiah will deploy Samuel Owusu, Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey in attacking midfield roles, with Jordan Ayew leading the lines in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Kassim Nuhu, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Samuel Owusu, Jordan Ayew Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew