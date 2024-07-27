ADVERTISEMENT
‘I can’t guarantee trophies, my target is to avoid relegation’ – Hearts coach Ouattara

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has said he is committed to building a team and, therefore, cannot guarantee any trophies next season.

The Ivorian manager joined the Phobians midway through the 2023/24 season but was unable to inspire a strong finish to the campaign.

Rather, Hearts laboured in the latter parts of the season and needed a win on the final day of the season against Bechem United to avoid the drop.

The Accra-based finished just one point above the relegation zone after winning only four out of their last 12 matches of the campaign.

While the Phobians have begun recruiting players as they aim to strengthen their squad, Ouattara has stated fans should not be expecting them to win a trophy next season.

According to the Ivorian, his main focus is to build a team that can compete and would not be involved in another relegation battle.

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara
Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara Pulse Ghana

“We need to focus on stability and gradual improvement. I can't guarantee a trophy next season, but I am committed to building a team that can compete and stay clear of relegation,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

"My target is to ensure we don't battle relegation next season. The supporters always want us to win, and any big team is expected to compete for trophies. But for now, our main focus is to build a solid team and avoid the relegation zone."

Hearts will be looking to perform better than they did last season after finishing 14th on the league table.

