Chris Hughton calls on Ghanaians to watch Ghana Premier League

In recent weeks, Hughton has watched a few Ghana Premier League matches, including visiting Tamale, Dawu and Kumasi.

In a message broadcast on the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) social media pages, the Ghana coach urged the public to watch more local games.

“I urge everybody to follow the betPawa Premier League and watch as many games as possible as I will do,” Hughton said.

Hughton was officially unveiled as Ghana’s head coach last month, as he replaced Otto Addo at the helm after previously serving as technical advisor under the latter.

The former Brighton manager has since been unbeaten in his opening two matches in charge of the Black Stars.

Ghana defeated Angola 1-0 in Kumasi in his debut game in charge before drawing with the Black Antelopes in Luanda in a double-header 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

During his unveiling, Hughton promised to spend time in Ghana and to watch as many matches as he can.

"I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well.”