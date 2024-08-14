McDan opts out of sponsoring Ghana Premier League due to ‘too much gambling’

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM, he explained that match-fixing has been prevalent in the Ghanaian game and is, therefore, killing the reputation of the league.

ece-auto-gen

"I can sponsor the Ghana Premier League but the gambling is too much. The match-fixing is collapsing our game. You will watch a game and how a goalkeeper will concede a goal is funny and it is because someone must win a bet,” McDan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Football is a nice game but our players cannot play for years. It is about time we sanitise our game.”

Match manipulations mar Ghana Premier League

In August 2022, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and betPawa signed a three-year contract worth $6 million to be disbursed across the period.

This meant the Ghanaian topflight was supposed to get $2 million from betPawa in each of the years that the company would be sponsoring the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Ghana Premier League is currently without a headline sponsor after betPawa abruptly announced an end to its headline sponsorship last November.

Meanwhile, allegations of match-fixing have also been rife in recent years following some high-profile scandals in the league.

During the 2020/21 season, the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA ruled that the high-scoring matchday 34 game between the Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies was fixed.

This followed Ashanti Gold’s emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of that campaign, where the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.