Medeama appeal to Akufo-Addo to honour GHc1 million promise for CAF Champions League

Akufo-Addo made the pledge when the league champions paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House to present the trophy to him.

“I will try to provide a million Ghana cedis to help you in the CAF campaign. The deputy minister is insisting that if I’m in Ghana on the 20th, I should come to Cape Coast. I’ll see. We’ll do our best,” the President said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the promise is yet to be fulfilled, with Medeama set to begin their CAF Champions League campaign later this month.

The Mauve and Yellow are paired in Group D, alongside Egypt’s Al Ahly, Tanzania’s Young Africans and Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

Reacting to this, the Brand and Marketing Manager of Medeama, Ebenezer Aidoo, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to honour his promise to help the club meet its financial obligations ahead of their continental campaign.

“We want to thank the Ghana Football Association for their support since our campaign in Africa because it has been good,” Aidoo told Asempa FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But again, we want to appeal to President Akufo Addo that he promised to offer us Ghc1m when we visited him, and we are pleading that he walk the talk”

He added: “We are appealing to the Sports Ministry to ensure we get the money because we need it to prepare for our upcoming games.

“Our travelling expenses and all the arrangements we are putting in place are costing us a lot, and so we are appealing to President Akufo Addo to fulfil his promise to us because we need money to compete and compete well in the CAF Champions League."