Prosper Ogum: Kotoko must no longer sign players from lower divisions

Kotoko endured an inconsistent campaign that saw them finish sixth in the Ghana Premier League last season.

Pulse Ghana

Discussing how things can be set right before the start of the next season, Ogum said the playing body must be augmented with quality players with Premier League experience and not personnel from the lower tiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to do a lot of structural changes in the playing body with respect to signing of some players to augment the squad. This time not players from lower division but players who have seen it in the Premier League,” the 46-year-old told the club’s media.

“We need to go there as early as possible to make sure that the players that we want we are able to get them as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, Kotoko have initiated a massive clearout in their squad after announcing the departure of 18 players following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

A statement from the club on Tuesday said it has parted ways with 11 players, including captain and goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The others are Kalo Ouattara, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Isaac Oppong, Augustine Agyapong, Nicholas Mensah, John Tedeku, Sherif Mohammed, George Mfegue, Serge Eric Zeze and Moise Pouaty.

A separate statement released on Wednesday also confirmed that the contracts of seven other players have been terminated.