ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Prosper Ogum: Kotoko must no longer sign players from lower divisions

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum believes the club deserves better than signing players from the lower divisions.

Prosper Ogum: Kotoko must no longer sign players from lower divisions
Prosper Ogum: Kotoko must no longer sign players from lower divisions

The 46-year-old ran the rule over the Porcupine Warriors’ disappointing season in 2023/24 and admitted they weren't good enough.

Recommended articles

Kotoko endured an inconsistent campaign that saw them finish sixth in the Ghana Premier League last season.

Prosper Narteh Ogum aims to build Kotoko to compete internationally
Prosper Narteh Ogum aims to build Kotoko to compete internationally Pulse Ghana

Discussing how things can be set right before the start of the next season, Ogum said the playing body must be augmented with quality players with Premier League experience and not personnel from the lower tiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to do a lot of structural changes in the playing body with respect to signing of some players to augment the squad. This time not players from lower division but players who have seen it in the Premier League,” the 46-year-old told the club’s media.

“We need to go there as early as possible to make sure that the players that we want we are able to get them as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, Kotoko have initiated a massive clearout in their squad after announcing the departure of 18 players following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

A statement from the club on Tuesday said it has parted ways with 11 players, including captain and goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The others are Kalo Ouattara, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Isaac Oppong, Augustine Agyapong, Nicholas Mensah, John Tedeku, Sherif Mohammed, George Mfegue, Serge Eric Zeze and Moise Pouaty.

A separate statement released on Wednesday also confirmed that the contracts of seven other players have been terminated.

The club listed the players as Samuel Asamoah, Nanabayin Amoah, Isahaku Fiseini, Rocky Dwamena, Richmond Opoku, Julius Ofori Ziggy and Shadrack Addo.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kotoko part ways with Danlad Ibrahim, 17 other players after finishing 6th in GPL

Kotoko part ways with Danlad Ibrahim, 17 other players after finishing 6th in GPL

Prosper Ogum: Kotoko must no longer sign players from lower divisions

Prosper Ogum: Kotoko must no longer sign players from lower divisions

Mass player impersonation mars Dreams FC’s 8-1 win over RTU

Mass player impersonation mars Dreams FC’s 8-1 win over RTU