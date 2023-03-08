Faisal Mamadou Zerbo, who is the son of coach Seydou Zerbo, is said to have passed away on Tuesday following complications with his health.
Seydou Zerbo: Kotoko coach loses 10-year-old son
The Asante Kotoko fraternity is currently in a state of mourning following the death of the son of the club’s head coach.
In a statement, Kotoko extended its condolence to the Burkinabe coach and his family and said the club will soon communicate its next line of action.
“The entire Porcupine family send our condolence and prayers to our coach and his family in this difficult period.
“The club will communicate to our fans the next line of action,” the statement from the Porcupine Warriors said.
Zerbo joined Kotoko in August 2021, replacing Prosper Narteh Ogum, who led Kotoko to the Ghana Premier League title last season.
Although his tenure with the Kumasi-based began on an impressive note, results haven’t been good enough in recent months.
Kotoko currently occupy fourth place in the Ghana Premier League, having won just one of their last four league matches.
The club’s poor run of form, coupled with last Sunday's loss to rivals Hearts of Oak in the President’s Cup, has put Zerbo under the spotlight.
It remains to be seen if the Burkinabe coach would be able to turn things around, with Kotoko out of the FA Cup, leaving the league as the club’s only viable route to silverware this season.
