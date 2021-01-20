Team facts

Dwarfs

They have won the Ghanaian topflight league once: 1966.

Ebusua Dwarfs were the third club after Real Republicans and Asante Kotoko to represent Ghana in Africa in 1968.

Asante Kotoko

They have won the Ghanaian topflight league for a record 23 times.

Kotoko have won a double of the league and FA Cup just once: 2014.

The Porcupine Warriors formed in 1935 have never suffered relegation, since making their league debut in 1958

The last time they won the league was 2014.

They were the first Ghanaian side to win a continental title: January 1971.

Current form

Dwarfs

They have won 3, drawn 2 and lost 3, with 11 points and are sitting 11th on the league log.

At home in the GPL this season Ebusua Dwarfs have won one, drawn one and lost one. Their defeat was against Medeama SC.

Their dangerman is Benjamin Acquah who has won the Man of the Match awards on three occasions and also netted two goals.

Dwarfs are entering into this game following an important 1-2 away win at Liberty Professionals on matchday 8.

Asante Kotoko

The Kumasi giants are unbeaten in their last four league games, having won two and drawn two.

Alongside Ashanti Gold and Dreams FC, Asante Kotoko have suffered the least number of defeats: 1. Their only defeat was against Gt. Olympics in Accra.

Asante Kotoko have the meanest defence, having conceded just five (5) goals in eight (8) matches.

Kwame Opoku is Kotoko’s livewire, having netted six (6) of Kotoko’s eight (8) goals this season.

Asante Kotoko are the only team without an away league defeat this season. Kotoko’s last away defeat was matchday 30 of 2017 season: 2-1 at Liberty Professionals.

They have won one and drawn 3 away leagues games this season.

The Porcupine Warriors held WAFA to a 1-1 draw on matchday 9 at Sogakope.

Head to head

These sides have faced each other in a total of 71 league ties. Kotoko have won 41, lost 13 and drawn 17 against Dwarfs.

Ironically, Dwarfs worst league defeat was against Kotoko, whereas Kotoko’s worst league loss happened against Dwarfs. Kotoko walloped Dwarfs 12-1, where Dwarfs also thrashed Kotoko 5-0 in 1961 and 1969, respectively.

The first league clash between them came in August 1958, which the Porcupine Warriors won 4-1 in Cape Coast

Dwarfs lost the first 13 league encounters against Kotoko. They had to wait until the 15th fixture to secure their first win.

The last time Kotoko defeated Dwarfs at Cape Coast was June 2017 in a game which ended 0-1.

At the home grounds of Dwarfs, they have played 37 times against Kotoko: The Cape Coasters have won 10, drawn 10 and lost 17 against the Porcupine Warriors.

Asante Kotoko won their first seven (7) visits to Dwarfs: 1958 to 1963/1964 season.

Kotoko are undefeated in their last five games against Dwarfs in all competitions (both official and unofficial games) (W4,D1).

The first time they played an outstanding league game was March 22, 1970: Kotoko 1-0 Dwarfs.

The last time Dwarfs defeated Asante Kotoko in the league was July 20, 2016: Dwarfs walloped Kotoko 4-1 in Cape Coast: Bright Lukman 2x, Christopher Bonney and Nicholas Gyan/ Amos Frimpong.

They have played 3 league matches in January since 1958. Kotoko have won 2 and drawn 1 against Dwarfs. However, the 2020 encounter which Kotoko won 2-0 is classified as an unofficial league game because the season was truncated.

Summary of the head to head

League encounters (Since 1958)

Total = 71

Dwarfs wins= 13

Kotoko wins= 41

Draws= 17

At Dwarfs home (League)

Total = 37

Dwarfs wins= 10

Kotoko wins= 17

Draws= 10

Clashes in the GPL (1993-1994 to date)

Total = 28

Dwarfs wins= 6

Kotoko wins= 12

Draws= 10

At Dwarfs home

Total = 14

Dwarfs wins= 4

Kotoko wins= 4

Draws= 6

N/B: The head-to-head doesn’t include the league encounters between them in 2018 and 2019-2020 because the seasons were truncated due to the Anas expose’ and the Coronavirus pandemic, respectively.

Kotoko are unbeaten in their last 5 games against Dwarfs in all competitions

2017

GPL

Matchday 11

[Apr 9]

Asante Kotoko

0-0 Dwarfs

Matchday 20

[Jun 28]

Dwarfs

0-1 Asante Kotoko

Unofficial

GPL

11th April, 2018

Asante Kotoko SC 2-1 Ebusua Dwarfs

Friendly

6th December, 2019

Dwarfs 0-2 Kotoko

GPL

19th January, 2020

Asante Kotoko SC 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Dwarfs win= 0

Kotoko wins= 4

Draw= 1