Salifu Ibrahim has secured five Most Valuable Player awards, while his closest contender Gladson Awako has won it on four occasions.

GPL players with Most Mano of the Match awards

The race for the Goal King is very keen, with both WAFA marksman Daniel Lomotey and Karela’s goal poacher Diawisie Taylor tied on 8 goals as the leading top scorers.

Lomotey who was the sole leading top scorer netted a goal against Asante Kotoko, while Taylor registered a brace in his side’s 4-1 win over Berekum Chelsea to catch up with him as joint top scorers with eight goals.

Results and scorers on matchday 9

Friday 15th January, 2021

Inter Allies 0-2 Olympics

Scorer: Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye 2X 9 (P) 80 (Pen)

Saturday 16th January, 2021

Liberty 1-2 Ebusua Dwarfs

Scorers: Abraham Wayo (pen) 16/Asamoah Ohene Michael 38mins, Sumiala Imoro 83

Sunday 17th January, 2021

Karela United 4-1 Chelsea

Scorers Diawisie Taylor 2x 12, 74 (pen) Kwame Boateng 2x 47, 60 Diwiasie/John Andoh 29

WAFA SC 1-1 Kotoko

Scorers: Daniel Lomotey 29/Kwame Opoku 62

King Faisal 1-1 Elmina Sharks

Scorers: Toufic Razak 59 / James Bissue (pen) 40

Aduana Stars 2-1 Legon Cities

Scorers: Yahaya Mohammed 20, Fatau Abdul Rahman 48/ Francis Adu 47

Bechem United 1-1 Dreams FC

Scorers: Moro Salifu 11' (pen)/Ibrahim Issah 73 (pen)

Hearts Of Oak 2-0 Eleven Wonders

Scorers: Abdul Manaf Umar 11’, Victor Aidoo 48’

Ashanti Gold 0-0 Medeama