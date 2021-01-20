READ MORE: Kotoko’s Brazilian sensation Fabio Gama spotted shopping with wife & son in Kumasi
Salifu Ibrahim has secured five Most Valuable Player awards, while his closest contender Gladson Awako has won it on four occasions.
The race for the Goal King is very keen, with both WAFA marksman Daniel Lomotey and Karela’s goal poacher Diawisie Taylor tied on 8 goals as the leading top scorers.
Lomotey who was the sole leading top scorer netted a goal against Asante Kotoko, while Taylor registered a brace in his side’s 4-1 win over Berekum Chelsea to catch up with him as joint top scorers with eight goals.
Results and scorers on matchday 9
Friday 15th January, 2021
Inter Allies 0-2 Olympics
Scorer: Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye 2X 9 (P) 80 (Pen)
Saturday 16th January, 2021
Liberty 1-2 Ebusua Dwarfs
Scorers: Abraham Wayo (pen) 16/Asamoah Ohene Michael 38mins, Sumiala Imoro 83
Sunday 17th January, 2021
Karela United 4-1 Chelsea
Scorers Diawisie Taylor 2x 12, 74 (pen) Kwame Boateng 2x 47, 60 Diwiasie/John Andoh 29
WAFA SC 1-1 Kotoko
Scorers: Daniel Lomotey 29/Kwame Opoku 62
King Faisal 1-1 Elmina Sharks
Scorers: Toufic Razak 59 / James Bissue (pen) 40
Aduana Stars 2-1 Legon Cities
Scorers: Yahaya Mohammed 20, Fatau Abdul Rahman 48/ Francis Adu 47
Bechem United 1-1 Dreams FC
Scorers: Moro Salifu 11' (pen)/Ibrahim Issah 73 (pen)
Hearts Of Oak 2-0 Eleven Wonders
Scorers: Abdul Manaf Umar 11’, Victor Aidoo 48’
Ashanti Gold 0-0 Medeama