GPL: Hearts of Oak reclaim top spot after 2-1 win over Legon Cities

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak have returned to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table after recording a 2-1 win over Legon Cities on Friday evening.

The Phobians temporarily dropped to second following rivals Asante Kotoko’s victory Karela United on Wednesday.

However, Samuel Boadu and his charges ensured that they kept pace with the Porcupine Warriors by also winning their matchday 30 fixture.

Hearts opened the scoring against Legon Cities in the 29th minute when Daniel Afriyie Barnieh let his marker for dead before squaring a pass to Kojo Obeng Jnr. to tap the ball into an empty net.

The Phobians continued to dominate and doubled their lead nine minutes later, this time Ansah Botchway slamming home the rebound after the Royals had cleared a corner-kick.

The away side, however, refused to throw in the towel and halved the deficit before half-time, thanks to a curling free-kick from Victorien Adebayor.

Chances were few and far between in the second and neither side could add to their tally, as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Hearts.

The result sees Hearts overtake Kotoko at the top of the league on goal difference, with both teams currently on 53 points apiece.

Meanwhile, it sets up perfectly for Sunday’s title decider between the two Ghanaian heavyweights at the Accra Sports Stadium.

