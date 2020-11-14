The event which was well attended happened on Saturday, November 14, at the AH Hotel and Conference in East Legon.

The club noted Hisense is its new electronic partner and the deal is also worth One Million Ghana Cedis for three years.

Special guests of honour for the event were brand ambassador for Hisense, Nana McBrown and Former Togo and Arsenal star, Emmanuel Adebayor.

McBrown urged Asante Kotoko fans to support the club and back the partnership between the two entities. On his part, the former Real Madrid star, Adebayor said the partnership will not only promote Kumasi Asante Kotoko but it’s also an uplifting moment for the development of Ghana football.

In October, the all-time league champions signed a three-year deal with Erreà, an Italian sportswear brand.

The Porcupine Warriors will also represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League after the cancellation of 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season due to COVID-19.

They have been drawn against the Mauritanian side, FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary stage of the competition.

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has pledged to support the club as they hope to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

He received the CEO of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah and his entourage at the seat of governance on Friday, November 13, 2020.

“It is difficult for Ghana football to succeed unless Kotoko succeeds. That’s how it has been in the past and that’s how it should be in the future,” Nana Akufo Addo told Nana Yaw Amponsah.

“Kotoko a very special, cherished and enviable role in Ghanaian Sports development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will kickstart its 2020/2021 season with a home game against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium tonight, November 14, 2020.