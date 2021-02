King Faisal and Gt. Olympics are the latest clubs to make new coaching appointments in the Ghana Premier League.

Great Olympics have re-appointed Yaw Preko as assistant Coach.

Hearts of Oak roles (Head Coach and Assistant) are vacant for now.

Below is the list of coaches, their assistants and coaching license

NAME OF CLUB APPROVED HEAD COACH LICENSE APPROVED ASSITANT COAH LICENSE

1 Berekum Chelsea Fc Abu Abdul – Hanan Caf “A” Seth Hoffman Caf “B”

2 Legon Cities Fc Bashiru Hayford Caf “A” Wahid Mohammed Caf “A”

3 W.A.F.A Sc Prosper Nartey Ogum Caf “A” Abubakar Sadiq Caf “B”

4 Ebusua Dwarfs Fc Ernest Thompson Quaye Caf “A” Nana Prah Caf “B”

5 Aduana Stars Fc Samuel Kwasi Fabin Caf “A” W.O Paul Tandoh Caf “B”

6 Techiman Eleven Wonders Fc Ignatius Osei-Fosu Caf “A” Fuseini Abubakar Caf “B”

7 Medeama Sc Samuel Boadu Caf “A” Mohammed O. Hamza Caf “B”

8 Dreams Fc Vladislav Viric Uefa “A” Winfred Dormon Caf “B”

9 Liberty Professionals Fc David Ocloo C Af “A” Emmanuel O. Asante Caf “B”

10 Inter Allies Fc Danijel Mujkanovic Uefa “A” John Eduafo Jnr. Caf “A”

11 Karela United Fc Evans Augustine Adotey Caf “A” Stephen Abugri Caf “A”

12 King Faisal Fc Charles Frimpong Anokye Caf ‘A’ Andy Sinason Caf ‘B’

13 Elmina Sharks Fc Yaw Acheampong Caf “A” Felix Aboagye Caf “A”

14 Accra Hearts Of Oak S/C Vacant Vacant Vacant Vacant

15 Asante Kotoko Sc Abdulai Gazele Caf “A” Johnson Smith Caf “B”

16 Ashantigold Sc Milovan C Irkovic Uefa “A” Thomas Duah Caf “A”

17 Bechem United Fc Kweku Danso Caf “A” Seth Osei Wire Caf “B”

18 Accra Great Olympics Fc Annor Walker Caf “A” Yaw Preko Caf ‘A