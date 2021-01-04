The big winners were Accra Hearts of Oak who thrashed Bechem United 6-1 to end their unbeaten run in the league.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan displays huge money after opening ‘susu box’ (video)

Another game which produced a lot of goals was West African Academy (WAFA’s) 5-4 victory over Medeama.

Below are the results and scorers on match

Friday 1st January, 2021

King Faisal 1-1 Dreams FC

Scorers: Kwadwo Frimpong 31’/OG Wadudu Yakubu 69’

Saturday 2nd January, 2021

Hearts of Oak 6-1 Bechem United FC

Scorers: Manaf 53’ Aidoo 68’ 73’ Botchway 83’ Lawali 88’, Afutu 93’/Prince Adu Kwabena

Sunday 3rd January, 2021

WAFA SC 5-4 Medeama SC

Scorers: Daniel Agbloe 6, Godwin Agbevor 31, 37, 45, 84/Abass Mohammed 61, Rashid Nortey 68, 72, Justice Blay 87

Liberty 1-0 Legon Cities

Abraham Wayo 81

Inter Allies 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Scorer: Alex Aso 56

AshantiGold SC 2-1 Chelsea

Scorers: Appiah McCarthy 22, Hans Kwofie 40/Augustine Henneh 9

Aduana Stars 2-1 Olympics

Scorers: Flavien Jean Kongaza 56, Yahaya Mohammed/Maxwell Quaye 51

Karela 2-1 Elmina Sharks

Scorers: Richard Berko 24, Kwame Boateng 84, Diawisie Taylor 91 (pen)/James Bissue 14

Outstanding game

Asante Kotoko vs Ebusua Dwarfs

Below is the match report of Hearts 6-1 win over Bechem United which was our featured game:

Hearts of Oak went on a rampage and thrashed league leaders Bechem United 6-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday to end their unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League on matchday 7.

The first half was fairly balanced, with both sides making some dangerous moves

Charles Mensah charged into the 18-yard box of Hearts of Oak and was brought down by Addo Sowah, but the referee surprisingly ignored the plea of the visitors.

The best chance of the half fell the way of Afriyie Barnie of Heart of Oak when he went past his markers and with just the goalkeeper to beat his shot went over the crossbar for a goal kick.

The changing moment of the game came in the 39th minute when Emmanuel Asante of Bechem United was sent off for a second bookable offence for delaying tactics.

Back from recess Hearts of Oak committed more men forward and succeeded in scoring six goals.

Manaf Umar registered the opener in the 53rd minutes before Victor Aidoo doubled the lead in the 68th minute: it was a brilliant dummy and deft finish and he added the third goal in the 73rd minute.

Frederick Ansah Botchwey recorded the fourth goal from the spot-kick in the 85th minute before Bechem United pulled one back.

Hearts responded and got the fifth goal through Nigerien import Souleymane Lawali in the 88th minute when he dribbled pas the goalkeeper in a delightful manner and slotted the ball home.

Benjamin Afutu put the icing on the cake when the goalkeeper came off his line and he capitalised on that to nod the ball home in the 93rd minute.

Key stats from the game

The 6-1 win is the biggest win this season in the league.

Hearts of Oak are also the first side to score six goals in a single game.

The defeat has ended Bechem United unbeaten run in the league this season.

It has also confirmed they are poor travellors to Accra against Hearts of Oak: The Phobians had defeated the Bechem lads in their last four home league games, so this win has made it five consecutive victories in Accra for the 20 times champions of Ghana.

The last time a side scored six goals in the Ghana Premier League was October 2017:

Matchday 29

Wa All Stars (Now Legon Cities) 6-1 Bolga All Stars.

It should be noted that Aduana Stars defeated Inter Allies 6-0 in 2018, whereas WAFA thrashed AshGold 6-1 in 2019-20 season, but the results don't count because these seasons were truncated.