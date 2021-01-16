Team facts

Liberty’s best finish in the league was a third place in 2002.

The Scientific Soccer lads are well known for having nurtured several great players who have impacted positively on Ghanaian game, namely Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Derek Boateng, Emmanuel Addoquaye Pappoe, Kwadwo Asamoah, etc.

Ebusua Dwarfs

They have won the Ghanaian topflight league once: 1966.

Ebusua Dwarfs were the third club after Real Republicans and Asante Kotoko to represent Ghana in Africa in 1968.

Match facts and team news

Liberty Prof

The Scientific Soccer lads have won two, drawn four and lost two, with 10 points and are lying 10th on the league log.

Liberty Professionals at home have won two and drawn two this season.

The most creative player of the Dansoman side is Abraham Wayo who has provided three assists and scored one goal.

Asamoah Simon Appiah is the top scorer of the Liberty Professionals with two goals.

Dwarfs

They have won two, drawn 2 and lost three with eight points and are sitting 15th on the league log.

Dwarfs have won one, drawn one and lost two of their four home league games.

Their only away league game came against Legon Cities: 1-2.

Benjamin Acquah is establishing himself as the most influential player in the Dwarfs set-up, having won the Man of the Match on three occasions, scoring netted two goals.

Head to head

Liberty Professionals have faced Ebusua Dwarfs 18 times.

The Scientific Soccer lads have won 8, lost 6 and drawn 4 against the Cape Coasters in the league.

In nine games at the home grounds of Liberty Professionals, the hosts have won 5, drawn 2 and lost 2.

The last time Dwarfs beat Liberty Professionals in an away fixture was December 2012: Liberty Professionals 0-1 Dwarfs.

Total= 18

Liberty wins= 8

Dwarfs wins = 6

Draws= 4

Liberty Professionals at home

Total= 9

Liberty wins= 5

Dwarfs wins = 2

Draws= 2

