The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Blue and White side according to Kickgh.com.

READ MORE: Here are the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa

The Nigerien forward was the leading top scorer of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League with 12 goals, before it was cancelled.

He was a toast of the fans from matchday two to matchday 14 and many football-loving fans even called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to persuade him to switch his nationality.

Fans of the Ghana Premier League would miss Victorien Adebayor when the 2020/2021 season commences in November.

He becomes the fifth player from Inter Allies to join the Danish side after Frank Assinki, Kwabena Kyeremateng, Abdul Nassiru and Nsungusi Effiong.