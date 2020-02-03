Koffie announced his resignation on Monday after Accra Great Olympics had suffered a 0-1 loss against West African Football Academy (WAFA) at home.

George Koffie was appointed in December, 2019 to replace Isaac Nii Armah who also exited the club citing personal reasons.

He started the Ghana Premier League on a slow note with the Wonder club losing their first three games, but they managed to go three games without a defeat from matchday 4 to matchday 6.

However, they were stunned against WAFA who are yet to lose a game on the road.

Koffie who was pleased with Gt. Olympics performance against WAFA blamed the referee for certain decisions he took which did not go in favour of the two times champions of Ghana.

His resignation is surprising especially after expressing his faith in the team, per their good display, before the WAFA defeat.

Accra Great Olympics have a crucial tie on Wednesday against King Faisal on matchday 8 in Kumasi.