Asamoah Gyan hasn’t been handed a call-up to the senior national male football team of Ghana after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

And Asamoah Gyan who was Ghana’s skipper, but reassigned as General Captain of the team has been overlooked when the technical team of the national team appointed new leaders for the team

The 34-year-old is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, having bagged 51 goals since his debut against Somalia in 2003.

But Rev. Osei Kofi who is one of Ghana’s best players of all-time has advised Asamoah Gyan to quit the national team willingly to save his name because he is in the twilight of his career.

Osei Kofi

Osei Kofi and Englebert (now TP Mazembe)

“Good name is better than riches and if Gyan will listen to me, he should quit the Black Stars because he is not the Gyan we use to know.”

“I think he should honourably resign from the team to save his name” he told Angel FM.

Before the 2019 continent’s showpiece Gyan was stripped of his Black Stars captaincy, `he afterwards recused himself from the tournament and retired from the national team.

He however, rescinded his decision after he had a meeting with the President of the Republic of Ghana.