Hasaacas Ladies qualify for maiden CAF Women’s Champions League after reaching WAFU qualifiers final

Hasaacas Ladies have booked their place in maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League after reaching the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers.
The Ghana Women’s Premier League champions recorded an impressive 2-0 win over their stubborn Burkinabe opponents.
Veronica Appiah opened the scoring for Yusif Basigi’s side on the stroke of half-time with a thumping header after a dominant spell.
Hasaacas continued to dominate the encounter and made it 2-0 in the 59th minute when Doris Boaduwaa scored with a clinical finish.
The result sees the Ghanaian league and FA Cup holders qualify for the final of the WAFU Champions League qualifiers, where they’ll face either Nigeria’s Rivers Angels or Togo’s Amis Du Monde.
Meanwhile, Hasaacas have also now qualified for the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League to be staged in Egypt later this year.
