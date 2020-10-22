The Portuguese will work with the head coach of the club Edward Nii Odoom to strengthen the technical team of the club.

READ MORE: Black Satellites' 2009 squad: Where are they now?

The 46-year-old will be working with the club's first team and youth teams namely Auroras FC [U20 side] and Royal Oaks [U17 side]

Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has had previous stints with Angolan clubs Clube Recreativo da Caala and Recreativo de Libolo pian out and he also coached Ethiopian outfit, Saint Georges SA.

Pinto last handled the FC Famalicão U23 from September 2019 to June 2020 playing 26 matches, winning just 4, losing 11 and drawing 11.

The Phobians are still in search of the Ghana Premier League after winning it in the 2008/2009 season which is 11 years now, so the second most successful club in Ghanaian league history would want to end their trophy drought heading into a new season to bridge the gap with their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko.