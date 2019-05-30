Inform striker for Hearts of Oak Joseph Esso scored the opener before Uncle T United drew level through Amaglo.

READ MORE: Results: Kotoko, AshGold beat opponents to progress, 3 Premier League clubs suffer elimination in Special Cup

But Christopher Bonney restored Hearts of Oak’s lead. However, Uncle T united who were full of fight restored parity again.

Obeng registered the third goal to make the scoreline 3-2 in favour of Accra Hearts of Oak.

And Kofi Kordji put the icing on the cake with the fourth goal to make victory certain for the 'Continental Club Masters'.

Hearts of Oak have advanced to the round of 16 after overcoming the opposition from Uncle T owned and bankrolled by TT Brothers, a former management member of the Accra based Premier League outfit.

The Phobians who won the zone B of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition have now joined rivals Asante Kotoko, AshGold and other clubs in the last 16 of the Special Cup.

The winner of the Special Cup will pick Ghana slot for the CAF Confederation Cup next year.

Hearts of Oak have a date with Asante Kotoko in the semi-finals of the 2019 Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

The winner of the Special Competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League.