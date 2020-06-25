Afutu a midfielder of the Accra giants has been in pain since his mother died, so the club sent a delegation to sympathize with him and his family to encourage them to remain strong in these hard times.

READ MORE: Ace Sports Journalist Gary Al-Smith discharged from University of Ghana Hospital

The delegation was led by the Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak Frederick Moore. Moore was accompanied by the head coach of the club Edward Nii Odoom, Team Manager Saban Quaye and some members of the playing body.

Hearts of Oak took to their Twitter handle to announce the club’s visit to Benjamin Afutu to symathise with the central midfielder.

“A Hearts of Oak delegation led by club CEO Frederick Moore has visited our player, Benjamin Afutu on the passing of his mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this, their grievous moment.

“A Hearts of Oak delegation led by club CEO Frederick Moore has visited our player, Benjamin Afutu on the passing of his mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this, their grievous moment”.

Benjamin Afutu has been one of the best performers of the Phobians in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League and one of his most remarkable displays was against Accra Great Olympics when he bagged a brace and subsequently won the Man of the Match.