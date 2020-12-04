Hearts of Oak have had a poor start to the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League, having lost one and drawn one in two games played thus far- They drew 2-2 against Ashanti Gold, before suffering a 1-0 defeat against Inter Allies.

The defeat was the straw that broke the camel’s back, hence resulting in the demotion of head coach Edward Odoom to the U-20 of the Accra giants.

Odoom has been replaced by a former coach of the club Kostadin Papic who will be in the dugout against Karela in his quest to bring Hearts of Oak back to winning ways.

Last season Phobians had to wait until their third game of the season before earning their first win. They defeated Dwarfs 2-1.

Karela have been splendid this season. They are undefeated in three games, having won two and drawn one to propel them to the summit of the league ladder.

Coach Evans Adotey’s charges have a herculean task on their hand as they take on the Accra giants who are hungrily looking for their first win of the season.

In the two previous league encounters between them, unofficial though, Hearts of Oak have failed to beat the Anyinase based team (D1, L1).

Hearts of Oak have been superior on matchday 4 against their opponents in the Ghana Premier League (W15, D5,L3) in 23 games.

The 20 times champions of Ghana first league defeat on matchday 4 came against New Edubiase United in September 2010: Hearts of Oak 0-1 New Edubiase United in Accra.

Head to head

Hearts vs Karela FC

2020

19/02/20

Karela United 0-0 Accra Hearts of Oak

2018

18/04/18

Karela United 3-1 Accra Hearts of Oak

Summary

Total-2

Hearts win- 0

Karela wins- 1

Draws-1

N/B: However, the two games are unofficial because the seasons were truncated

Hearts of Oak league matches on matchday 4 in the Ghana Premier League (1993-1994 to 2007)

Wins- 15

Draws- 5

Losses-3

Total- 23

Hearts of Oak at home on matchday 4

Wins- 8

Draws- 2

Losses-2

Total- 12

Karela’s league games on matchday 4: 2018 to 2020

Wins-1

Draws-0

Losses- 1

Total- 2

N/B: They are both unofficial because the seasons were truncated