The GHC 50,000 is the first tranche of the total GHC 100,000 to be disturbed to each Ghanaian topflight club.

Before the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, clubs were told not to admit fans into the stadium as part of measure to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

A statement read: ''The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has authorized the Ministry of Youth and Sports to release an amount of nine hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢900,000) as first tranche of payment to support the 18 premier league clubs to offset some of their expenses in this era of covid-19 pandemic. Each club, is to receive an amount of 50,000, Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 50,000).

''This has become necessary due to the directive by government to all premier league matches to be played behind closed doors.''

This financial support will be extended to women's league clubs, Division One League and the country's campaigners in CAF inter-clubs competitions.

''Other clubs such as Division One, National Women's League, CAF Champions League representative and CAF Confederation Cup Representative will also receive some financial support from Government in due course.''

The Ghana Premier League is four weeks old and it has already started to heat up.

With 34 matches to play in the league, all season clubs in the Ghana Premier League will need more financial support to cushion them to prepare effectively.

It would be recalled that this is not the first time the Akufo-Addo’s government has come to the aid of Ghanaian clubs in recent years. They were supported to participate in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition Tier 1 and Tier 2.