The bus has been cleared from the Tema Harbour and it will be registered in the coming days.

This is a big sigh of relief to both the playing body and the technical team members of the Phobians who from time to time witness their old bus break down .

READ MORE: Anim Addo, Chairman of the national under 15 team talks about Asante Kotoko’s wonderkid, Mathew Cudjoe

It made Hearts of Oak a laughing stock and opposing fans use it to tease the club for using a bus which was tagged as a dead trap.

Hearts of Oak following their home defeat against Asante Kotoko will turn their attention to their matchday seven league game against Dreams FC.

Dreams FC also lost on matchday six at Dwarfs, so both sides will attach much seriousness to this game.