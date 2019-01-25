Hearts of Oak secured the services of Kofi Kordzi from lower division side Royal FC to augment the attack of the Phobians.

He is the sixth player to be landed by Accra Hearts of Oak this transfer window.

''My target is to emerge as the goal King of the Special Competition. For the pressure at Hearts of Oak, my God will see me through,'' he told Oyerepa FM

''But for the team, as our coach has said our target is to win the NC special competition.''

Hearts of Oak are building a new project under coach Kim Grant and Kordzi will be key to his scheme of things.

The Special Competition has been lined as a stop-gap tournament by the Normalisation to keep clubs on the local scene busy.