The Accra giants are without a win in three games (D2, L1): They started the season impressively with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Ashanti Gold, but lost against Inter Allies, before settling for a draw against Karela.
Dreams FC on the other hand have won one drawn two and lost one: They drew goalless on matchday one against Inter Allies, before winning 2-1 against Medeama and on matchday 3 lost against Karela and lastly settled for a goalless draw against Legon Cities.
Hearts of Oak have played 23 games on matchday 23: They have won 13, drawn four and lost six of them.
The Phobians have played two games against the Dawu based outfit twice: Hearts of Oak have won one and drawn one, so they are yet to lose. Last season, Accra Hearts of Oak edged Dreams FC 0-1 at Dawu, but it won’t count in terms of head-to-head, because the league was truncated due to Coronavirus pandemic.
Dreams FC will be counting on former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso in this game. He scored in their 2-1 win against Medeama.
Hearts of Oak’s marksman Abednego Tetteh is yet to click since joining them. However, they can rely on the creativity of Patrick Razak and the defensive shield that will be provided by Mohammed Alhassan.
Head to head
2016
Matchday 15
[May 29]
Dreams 1-1 Hearts of Oak
Matchday 16 [Jun 26]
Hearts of Oak 1-0 Dreams
Hearts home league performance since 2019-2020 season
Total- 9
Wins-3
Draws-4
Losses-2
Round 1 [Dec 29]
Hearts of Oak 0-1 Chelsea
Round 3
[Jan 12]
Hearts of Oak 2-1 Dwarfs
Round 6
[Jan 26]
Hearts of Oak 1-2 Asante Kotoko
Round 8
[Feb 6]
Hearts of Oak 0-0 Ashanti Gold
Round 10
[Feb 15]
Hearts of Oak 3-2 Bechem
Round 12
[Mar 1]
Hearts of Oak 1-1 Elmina Sharks
Round 14
[Mar 11]
Hearts of Oak 4-0 Great Olympics
2020-2021
Round 2
[Nov 24]
Hearts of Oak 2-2 Ashanti Gold
Round 4
[Dec 4]
Hearts of Oak 0-0 Karela
2020-2021
Round 1
[Nov 16]
Inter-Allies 0-0 Dreams
Round 3
[Nov 28]
Karela 2-1 Dreams