The Accra giants are without a win in three games (D2, L1): They started the season impressively with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Ashanti Gold, but lost against Inter Allies, before settling for a draw against Karela.

Dreams FC on the other hand have won one drawn two and lost one: They drew goalless on matchday one against Inter Allies, before winning 2-1 against Medeama and on matchday 3 lost against Karela and lastly settled for a goalless draw against Legon Cities.

Hearts of Oak have played 23 games on matchday 23: They have won 13, drawn four and lost six of them.

The Phobians have played two games against the Dawu based outfit twice: Hearts of Oak have won one and drawn one, so they are yet to lose. Last season, Accra Hearts of Oak edged Dreams FC 0-1 at Dawu, but it won’t count in terms of head-to-head, because the league was truncated due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Dreams FC will be counting on former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso in this game. He scored in their 2-1 win against Medeama.

Hearts of Oak’s marksman Abednego Tetteh is yet to click since joining them. However, they can rely on the creativity of Patrick Razak and the defensive shield that will be provided by Mohammed Alhassan.

Head to head

2016

Matchday 15

[May 29]

Dreams 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 16 [Jun 26]

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Dreams

Hearts home league performance since 2019-2020 season

Total- 9

Wins-3

Draws-4

Losses-2

Round 1 [Dec 29]

Hearts of Oak 0-1 Chelsea

Round 3

[Jan 12]

Hearts of Oak 2-1 Dwarfs

Round 6

[Jan 26]

Hearts of Oak 1-2 Asante Kotoko

Round 8

[Feb 6]

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Ashanti Gold

Round 10

[Feb 15]

Hearts of Oak 3-2 Bechem

Round 12

[Mar 1]

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Elmina Sharks

Round 14

[Mar 11]

Hearts of Oak 4-0 Great Olympics

2020-2021

Round 2

[Nov 24]

Hearts of Oak 2-2 Ashanti Gold

Round 4

[Dec 4]

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Karela

Dreams FC away league performance



Total- 10

Wins- 2

Draws-3

Losses-5





2019-2020

Round 2

[Jan 5]

Eleven Wonders 0-1 Dreams





Round 4

[Jan 15]

Chelsea 1-0 Dreams



Round 6

[Jan 27]

Dwarfs 2-1 Dreams



Round 8

[Feb 5]

Liberty 1-2 Dreams



Round 10

[Feb 15]

WAFA 0-0 Dreams



Round 11

[Feb 19]

Ashanti Gold 1-0 Dreams



Round 13

[Mar 8]

Bechem 0-0 Dreams



Round 15

[Mar 14]

Elmina Sharks 2-1 Dreams



2020-2021

Round 1

[Nov 16]

Inter-Allies 0-0 Dreams

Round 3

[Nov 28]

Karela 2-1 Dreams