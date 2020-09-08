StarLife Assurance, who are one of the sponsors of Accra Hearts of Oak acquired the brand new bus for the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak bus

The bus arrived a couple of months ago, but it has now been presented to the Accra giants by the insurance company to make it official.

READ MORE: I was arrested because of Tony Yeboah, but he betrayed me- Kotoko Babies founder

This implies that Hearts of Oak will be enjoying a new bus for training and matches ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

The new 48-seater Hyundai bus is a big relief to the Accra Hearts of Oak fraternity, who had been a laughing stock for using an old bus which was considered a death trap.

Hearts of Oak bus

Meanwhile, registration of players for the 2020/21 season has been underway.

However, the date for the start of the upcoming season is yet to be fixed due to the ban on contact sports which is yet to be lifted by the President of Ghana Akufo-Addo as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.