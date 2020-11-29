Hearts of Oak dominated the first half and should have scored about two goals, but they fluffed all the opportunities that came their way.

Kojo Obeng Jnr. Who scored twice against Ashanti Gold on Tuesday outwitted his marker and with just the goalkeeper to beat he shot the ball into his waiting hands- he had the option of passing the ball to Patrick Razak who was unmarked, but he went for glory and he missed it.

Patrick Razak was afterwards put through by Emmanuel Nettey, yet his shot went over the cross bar to the relief of the hosts.

Back from recess the Phobains continued from where they left off and continued to dictate the pace of the game.

Cudjoe tested Richard Attah, but the shot caused no threat to the Hearts of Oak’s safest pair of hands.

Hearts appealed for a hand ball, when Manaf struck the ball into the body of Hashmin, but the referee ignored it and allowed play to continue.

However, against the run of play, Inter Allies found the opener. Richmond Lamptey received a pass just outside the centre circle and volleyed the ball into the blank side of Richard Attah for the goal which stood as the match-winner.