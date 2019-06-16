These sides will be facing each other for the 121st time in all competitive games.

Both sides have won 39, with 42 games ending in draws, which is a total of 120 games both home and away matches.

The first game between them in all competitions was the final of the 1958 FA Cup. Asante Kotoko stormed Accra and walloped their bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak 4-2 to win the maiden contest on March 30, 1958.

But the first league encounter between them came in 1958. The Phobians won 4-2 but it was replayed because the game ended abruptly and once again the Accra based side thrashed the Porcupine Warriors by 5 goals to 2 at the Kumasi Jackson Park, now the Jubilee Park.

Below is the breakdown

Kotoko vs Hearts in league, FA Cup games, CAF Confederation Cup:

Total: 117

Hearts wins= 39

Kotoko wins= 39

Draws= 42

League meeting

Total: 106

Hearts wins: 35

Kotoko wins: 33

Draws: 38

FA Cup meetings

Total: 9

Hearts wins: 2

Kotoko wins: 5

Draws= 2

CAF Confederation Cup

Hearts wins: 0

Kotoko wins: 0

Draws: 2

Super Cup Games

Total: 3

Hearts wins: 2

Kotoko wins: 1