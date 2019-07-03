The Ayew family is renowned in Ghana for their football prowess, having produced more players than any other family in AFCON history.

The family has a combined goal of 21 in the Africa Cup of Nations, making them the family with the highest number of goals in the history of the continental showpiece since its inception in 1957.

Five members of the Ayew family have represented Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), namely Abedi Pele Ayew, Kwame Ayew, Andre Ayew, Rahim Ayew and Jordan Ayew.

All the five Ayews have scored at least a goal at the AFCON, Rahim except Ayew, who couldn’t find the back of the net as a member of the Black Stars in 2010.

Abedi Pele, the first of the Ayews to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982 scored a total number of six goals in the competition and he is the only one with an AFCON title.

Kwame Ayew has two goals in the flagship competition on the African continent.

Andre Ayew, the former Olympique Marseille UEFA Champions League winner’s second son is Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations with nine goals.

Although Andre made his AFCON, debut in 2008, he had to wait until 2010, before registering his first goal against Burkina Faso.

Rahim, the eldest son of Abedi Pele played in the 2010 AFCON, but couldn’t register his name on the scoresheet.

And the last member of the Ayew family to feature in the AFCON, Jordan Ayew can now boast of four goals.

He has bagged two goals in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt (scored against Benin and Guinea Bissau).

Breakdown of the 21 goals by the Ayews

Abedi Pele- six (6) goals

1992 vs Zambia

1992 vs Congo

1992 vs Nigeria

1996 vs Ivory Coast

1996 vs Tunisia

1996 vs Mozambique

Kwame Ayew- Two (2) goals

2000 vs Cameroon

2000 vs Togo

Andre Ayew- Nine (9) goals

2010 vs Burkina Faso

2012 vs Mali

2012 vs Tunisia

2015 vs Senegal

2015 vs South Africa

2015 vs Equatorial Guinea

2017 vs Uganda

2017 vs DR Congo

2019 vs Benin

Jordan Ayew- Three (3) goals

2015 vs Equatorial Guinea

2017 vs DR Congo

2019 vs Benin

2019 vs Guinea Bissau