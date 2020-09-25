Coach of Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane has always expressed his interest in Mbappe and the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has also reciprocated it by voicing out his desire to join the Los Blancos in the near future.

READ MORE: Equatorial Guinea withdraws from Ghana friendly

Mbappe has a contract with Paris Saint Germain until June 2022, so they will do everything to keep the Young Player of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

For the Madrid giants to sign 22-year-old they need to break the 222 million Euros PSG cough up for Neymar in 2016 from Barcelona.

With two years left on the Frenchman’s contract the Parisians would have to sell him now if they want to get the right price for the sale of the player, they signed him for 180 million euros in 2017.

L'Equipe conducted a study of the numbers in any potential deal and have deduced that if Mbappe signs a new deal with the Parisian club, he would cost around 281 million euros, although if he elects to refuse then Los Blancos could look to secure him for 100 million euros in the summer of 2021.