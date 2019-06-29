According to him, the nation needs to make some sacrifices or else the team will continue failing in its quest to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The self-acclaimed Islamic cleric said items such as doves, a camel and sheep must be used for the sacrifice to free the Black Stars from their drought.

He is quoted by Ghanasoccerent.com as saying the only 66 Doves,1 Camel & 19 Sheep sacrifice can help the team end its trophy drought.

The Black Stars are aiming to end a 37-year trophy-less run, which stretches back to 1982.

Although the team has come close in recent years, Ghana has lost its last three finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

Last Tuesday, Kwesi Appiah’s men kicked off another AFCON campaign with a disappointing 2-2 draw with Benin.

The Black Stars will play their next game on Saturday, where they will take on defending champions Cameroon.

Ghana finds itself in Group F of the 2019 AFCON, together with Clarence Seedorf‘s side, Benin and minnows Guinea-Bissau.