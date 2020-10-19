He explained that the Ghanaian midfielder had just one training session with the Gunners before they headed for their clash against the Citizens and that influenced his decision to exclude him from the starting line up.

Partey rathey came on in the second half and within seven minutes of his introduction, the 27-year-old received a yellow card for a challenge on Algeria star Riyad Mahrez.

"Yes, we will see how quickly we can make it with him," Arteta told the club website.

"I think we have to respect that process and that timing for him because he only trained for a day really and there’s a lot of new information and different game models for him to understand, and we have to respect that.

"But I think when he came on he looked good."

Thomas Partey joined.Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 45 million pounds.