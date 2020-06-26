Aduana Stars hit the ground running on matchday 1 as they walloped Inter Allies 6-0 and their marksman Yahaya Mohammed also registered a hat-trick to make the headlines.

Some of the other interesting moments was Berekum Chelsea who managed to make history by picking wins at Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold- which was the very first time a side chalked such a feat in a single Ghana Premier League season since its inception in the 1993/1994 season.

On individual basis, Nigerien import Victorien Adebayor proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is the best player in the league as he bagged 12 goals and registered five assists, making him the leading top scorer as well as top assist provider.

However, the league has been in suspension since March due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Football Association in their quest to share some of the memorable moments in the 2019/2010 season which was suspended on matchday 15 has posted a video of some of the highlights, key moments and the major talking points of the season.