Elimination from the FA Cup by teams likeHearts of Oak, Great Olympics is sometimes normal, but it becomes difficult to accept when minnows in the game see off giants like Asante Kotoko from the FA Cup.

However, that has been the nature of the competition, as it gives lower-tier sides from the second and first divisions an equal platform to battle it out for the ultimate.

Unfortunately, both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have had bitter pills pushed down their throats in the FA Cup after being upset by minnows in the past.

Let us look at some of the key ones:

Hasaacas 4-1 Kotoko

The first club to kick out Asante Kotoko were Hasaacas in 1959.

Aggrey Fyn led Hasaacas to teach Kotoko a lesson never to be forgotten at the Gyandu Park in the FA Cup when they walloped them 4-1.

4 - Corners Stones have knocked Kotoko out of the FA more times than any other team: 1965, 1975, 1989 and 1996.

The first 2nd tier side to eliminate Asante Kotoko from the FA Cup was Asante Mampong Kumapim in 1986. The game ended goalless and the lower tier side booted out the Porcupine Warriors 5-4 on penalties.

In 1995, Ayigya White Eagles made history as the first 3rd tier outfit to kick out Asante Kotoko from the FA Cup. The 90 minutes of regulation time ended 1-1 and the lower tier side managed to send the Porcupine Warriors parking from the FA Cup following a 5-4 win on penalties.

In 2011, Nania FC edged Asante Kotoko 1-0 in the MTN FA Cup final to emerge as the first lower tier side to win the competition.

The last time Asante Kotoko lost an FA Cup game against a lower-tier team prior to Sunday's clash against Deportivo was in 2012 and that loss came against Amidaus Professionals.

Kotoko, who were the league leaders by then, suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of the Tema-based side and, eight years later, Asokwa Deportivo have repeated it after coming from a goal down to beat the Porcupine Warriors 2-1 at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko have suffered in the hands of Kumasi-based clubs than teams from any other city in the FA Cup.

Asante Kotoko have suffered in the hands of Kumasi-based clubs than teams from any other city in the FA Cup.

Kotoko 1-1 Ayigya White Eagles (4-5p)- 1995. The third-tier outfit eliminated the two times champions of Africa from the FA Cup. 1999: King Faisal beat Kotoko 1-2. Asante Kotoko, the defending champions of the FA Cup were stunned by King Faisal 1-2 at the Kumasi Sports Stadium. 2020: Asowka Deportivo came from a goal down to upset Asante Kotoko 1-2 at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

