The astroturf which has a pitch, a fence, a change rooms, stands and floodlights will be the new grounds where students of Legon Presbyterian Boys (Presec) will play football during their leisure times and also prepare for regional and inter-regional football championships.

Ofori Sarpong who graduated from Legon Presec in the year 1985 has constructed this ultra-modern facility to give back to his alma mater.

This is the second astroturf constructed in an Accra based senior high school by an individual.

It would be recalled that the legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan three years go built a multi-purposed astroturf on the campus of Accra Academy High School his alma mater.

My Ofori Sarpong and his brother Osei Kwame ‘Despite’ has contributed immensely to the community, having been involved in several philanthropic and charity works to touch the people in the society.

‘Despite’ built a modern Police Station at Tesano for the Police service and also constructed a hospital at his hometown Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region.