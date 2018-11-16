'Horror but sexy' - Stephen Appiah can't handle his sexy photo

news

A photo of former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah which shows his muscular body is trending on social media.

It is a daily routine for Appiah to hit the gym to keep fit and for body building purpose and that is the more reason he appears fit.

Stephen Appiah after one of his routine gym works posed for a photo in a seemingly wretched attire mimicking, a typical native of chorkor - a suburb of Accra, where he was born and bred.

Stephen Appiah played football at the highest level and he will be remembered for inspiring Ghana to their first ever FIFA World Cup in Germany.

The former Juventus midfielder is currently the Welfare Officer of the senior national male football team of Ghana.

He is with Black Stars as they prepare to take on their Ethiopian counterparts in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.