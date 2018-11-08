Pulse.com.gh logo
Confirmed: Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash

Black Stars 20-man squad for Ghana's clash against Ethiopia

  • Published:
Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash play

Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash

Kwesi Appiah has recalled Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew to the Black Stars while Richmond Boakye Yiadom has been axed according to a leaked squad for Ghana's clash against Ethiopia.

Daniel Amartey and Raphael Dwamena were not included in the list due to injuries sustained by the duo at club level.

Meanwhile Kassim Adams, who was sidelined by injury for sometime now has returned to the team for Ghana's clash against Ethiopia, after recovering.

On fire Solomon Asante, who plays for Phoenix Rising in the United States and Majeed Ashimeru, who has been making the headlines week in week out in the Swiss league have both been invited to the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan, the skipper of the Black Stars has been handed a call-up again, after he earned invitation for the first time in 2018 for Ghana's aborted 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone. 

Ghana will take on Ethiopia on November 18, 2018 at the Addis Ababa Sports Stadium.

The 2019 AFCON, with its new 24-team format, will be held from June 15 to July 13 in Cameroon.

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England)  Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards:  Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)

