Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in World Cup

The Ghana u-17 women’s national team defeated their Uruguayan counterparts 5-0 in their opening group A game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Host nation Uruguay were a no match for Ghana as they hammered them -0 in their opening game of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

A hat-trick from Mukarama Abdulai and a goal each from Mumuni and Pokuah were enough to propel Ghana to a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Mumuni Fuseini started the scoring in the 21 minute and the skipper of the side Mukarama Abdulai doubled the lead in the 25 minute.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia

Substitute Pokuah, beat his marker and slotted in what became goal number three a solo fashion in the 66.

And Mukarama made it 4-0 in the 78 minute when he tapped in a cross from the right wing.

READ MORE: I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyan

Before Mukarama sealed the doom of the Uruguayan with the fifth goal

Ghana will take on Finland in his next group A game

Below is the starting XI

Grace BUOADU

Tweneboaa

Elizabeth Oppong

Jacqueline OWUSU

Mukarama ABDULAI

MUMUNI

NORSHIE

Azumah BUGRE

Mavis OWUSU

Tedinah SEKYERE

Animah GRACE

Football

Atlanta United coach Gerardo Martino, watching his club from the sideline, was named Major League Soccer Coach of the Year on Tuesday
Football Atlanta United's Martino named MLS Coach of the Year
New Celta Vigo manager Miguel Cardoso seemed to accidentally call his new team Club Deportivo by mistake as he was unveiled as the new coach
Football New Celta Vigo coach Miguel Cardoso slips-up at his unveiling
More fond farewells: Wayne Rooney believes his tribute appearance for England against the USA is a sign of things to come
Football Wembley farewell a sign of things to come for former greats: Rooney
Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach
Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach
