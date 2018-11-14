Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in World Cup

news

Host nation Uruguay were a no match for Ghana as they hammered them -0 in their opening game of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

A hat-trick from Mukarama Abdulai and a goal each from Mumuni and Pokuah were enough to propel Ghana to a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Mumuni Fuseini started the scoring in the 21 minute and the skipper of the side Mukarama Abdulai doubled the lead in the 25 minute.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia

Substitute Pokuah, beat his marker and slotted in what became goal number three a solo fashion in the 66.

And Mukarama made it 4-0 in the 78 minute when he tapped in a cross from the right wing.

READ MORE: I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyan

Before Mukarama sealed the doom of the Uruguayan with the fifth goal

Ghana will take on Finland in his next group A game

Below is the starting XI

Grace BUOADU

Tweneboaa

Elizabeth Oppong

Jacqueline OWUSU

Mukarama ABDULAI

MUMUNI

NORSHIE

Azumah BUGRE

Mavis OWUSU

Tedinah SEKYERE

Animah GRACE