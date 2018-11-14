Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in World Cup

The Ghana u-17 women’s national team defeated their Uruguayan counterparts 5-0 in their opening group A game.
A hat-trick from Mukarama Abdulai and a goal each from Mumuni and Pokuah were enough to propel Ghana to a comfortable 5-0 victory.
Mumuni Fuseini started the scoring in the 21 minute and the skipper of the side Mukarama Abdulai doubled the lead in the 25 minute.
READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia
Substitute Pokuah, beat his marker and slotted in what became goal number three a solo fashion in the 66.
And Mukarama made it 4-0 in the 78 minute when he tapped in a cross from the right wing.
READ MORE: I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyan
Before Mukarama sealed the doom of the Uruguayan with the fifth goal
Ghana will take on Finland in his next group A game
Below is the starting XI
Grace BUOADU
Tweneboaa
Elizabeth Oppong
Jacqueline OWUSU
Mukarama ABDULAI
MUMUNI
NORSHIE
Azumah BUGRE
Mavis OWUSU
Tedinah SEKYERE
Animah GRACE