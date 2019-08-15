Barcelona will possess the sharpest attack on this plan, which would create much competition.

Ernesto Valverde would line his defence up like this: Mark Andre Ter Stegen. Semedo, Jordi Alba, Clement Lingelet and Gerard Pique.

Umtiti is likely to sit on the bench due to fitness issues.

Barcelona will parade a midfield of Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquet and Arthur Melo.

A lot of sports-loving fans are in support of the Catalans going for an attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Antoine Griezmann, with Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele being relegated to the bench.

This is a 4-3-3 formation.

There is another school of thought that believes that Ernesto Valverde should vary his tactics to include Luis Suarez in his team due to his amazing numbers for the side.

Last season, the Uruguayan striker scored 25 goals in 49 games in all competitions.

Valverde would settle for a 4-2-3-1 formation if he is to consider Suarez in his starting line-up.

The back four will remain unchanged with Mark Andre Ter Stegen. Semedo, Jordi Alba, Clement Lingelet and Gerard Pique.

Barcelona will parade a midfield of Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquet, with Arthur Melo sitting on the bench.

Ernesto Valverde will play an attacking line of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Antoine Griezmann, with Luis Suarez ahead of the front three.