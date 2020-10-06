According to Twitter stats, Thomas Partey had over 524,000 mentions on the platform on Monday 5th October, 2020.

Arsenal made the 27-year-old midfielder their major transfer target, but the deal protracted because the two parties couldn’t reach an agreement.

It was reported that Arsenal had two offers for Thomas Partey rejected by the Spanish giants, but the Gunners cough up 45 million pounds to meet his buy out clause on transfer deadline day.

The 45 million pounds Arsenal paid for Partey has made him the most expensive Ghanaian footballer of all-time, surpassing Essien’s transfer from Lyon to Chelsea which cost the Blues 24.4 million pounds in 2005.

The football fraternity which has long been waiting for this mega-deal took to their social media handles to share their thought on Arsenal’s latest signing.

Less than forty-five minutes after his announcement video was published, it had over 1.2 million views and the views has now increased to 3 million.

Below are some of the reactions from social media