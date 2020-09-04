He explained that he had to abandon coaching because of poor officiating and other factors that hampered the fairness of the game in Ghana.

Professor Mintah who is a Phycology lecturer at the University of Cape Coast hasn’t been into active coaching since parting ways with Ebusua Dwarfs.

He has indicated that poor officiating among others on the local scene forced him to temporarily quit coaching, but he will return when the right things are done.

”Several factors forced me out. The respect is not there; when you are doing the right thing, the recognition is not there,” Prof. Mintah told Rainbow Radio.

“Those are some of the issues that made me leave. Those times, officiating was very poor. You prepare your team very well and then you are just booted out by seconds."

“If all those things change and we put in measures to address them, people will see me back. I can’t wait to come back.”

Prof Mintah was once the Psychologist of the Senior national team the Black Stars.

“Prof Mintah applied for the vacant Ghana Football Association (GFA) technical director job and is confident of being appointed.”