Kingson was a consistent figure in the Back Stars from 1996 to 2012 when he called time on his international football.

He featured in two FIFA World Cups namely 2006 in Germany and 2010 in Brazil and also participated in five Africa Cup of Nations- 1996, 1998, 2000, 2008 and 2010.

Despite Ghana having produced equally good shot stoppers over the years, notable among them are Dodoo Ankrah nicknamed the Magic Hands, Robert Mensah, Joe Carr, Edward Ansah, etc, the former Galatasaray goalie believes his long spell with the senior national team should put him in a pole position for the all-time best goalkeeper in the annal of the West African country.

” I had 92 appearances for the National team but no other goalkeeper even has 30 appearances now. It could possibly put me in the race for the all-time best goalkeeper in Ghana”.

Richard Kingson aside from his successful career with the Black Stars played for clubs in the English Premier League namely Birmingham City, Wigan and Blackpool.