Tony Yeboah is one of the best strikers Ghana has ever seen.

He is noted for his exploits at Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga the Bundesliga where he won two goal kings to become the first African player to win the top scorer award in the German topflight league.

Yebpah joined Leeds United in the English Premier League frpm Frankfurt and hit the ground running with his impeccable display, scoring some of the best goals the league has ever seen against Wimbledon and Liverpool.

In an interview with Asempa Fm, Tony Yeboah has talked about some of the big games he played in the EPL and his lack of interest in football as a fan.

"It was very interesting because before the game there were rumours that Leeds could not score Liverpool so there was tension in the game."

"I was also a Liverpool supporter so I was anxious meeting the top players in Liverpool. I had decided before the game to show my prowess so I thank God for making me score a fantastic goal", he said.

"I’m not a football fan. People don’t understand when I say that but I don’t really like football. Even when I was playing active football, on days that I was not playing I wouldn’t watch the game.

"God gave me the talent and it was my job but I wasn’t passionate about football," he added