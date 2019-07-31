The Deportivo Alaves midfielder said he wants to win silverware with the Black Stars before hanging his boots.

Wakaso and his international teammates once again failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after losing to Tunisia in the last 16.

The Black Stars drew 1-1 with the North African side, but lost 5-4 on penalties to the Carthage Eagles to exit the tournament.

Many have suggested that a chunk of the current Black Stars team are finished and must pave way for others to take over.

However, Wakaso believes he still has unfinished business with the national team and aims to win silverware before hanging his boots.

“I can’t complete my time with the Black Stars without winning something,” the midfielder said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

“I need to win something before I stop. To be honest there are young ones coming up and we have to make way for them to also continue but we must set an example for them to come and continue.”

The Black Stars are without a major trophy since winning the AFCON way back in 1982.