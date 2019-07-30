Thomas Partey after the Africa Cup of Nations spent part of his holidays at the Ada Beach with his girlfriend Gifty Boakye.

Partey posed for an Instagram snap with girlfriend Gifty while enjoying a ride in a lovely fashion in a ski boat.

Thomas Partey who enjoyed every a special moment with his slender and hot looking girlfriend, evidently portrayed by the caption of one of the photos, ‘Best Moments.’

The love affairs of Thomas Partey and Gifty became public during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when the duo was all over the place from Black Stars pre-AFCON preparation in Dubai to the finals in Egypt.

Thomas Partey registered a goal in Ghana’s campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)- it came against Guinea Bissau.

The Black Stars exited the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in the Round of 16 which was their worst performance in 13 years

The Atletico Madrid ace is currently in the country enjoying his holidays but he is expected to join the rest of his teammates before the Spanish La Liga kick-off on August 18.

The 26-year-old was recently named Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.